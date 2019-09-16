Dorsal Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.47 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.29 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25,000 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 217,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $56.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

