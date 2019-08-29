Dorsal Capital Management Boosted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $5.45 Million; Denali Advisors Increases Stake in Autonation (AN)

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc. (AN) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 39,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 100,764 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $111.01. About 1.78M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 50,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $60.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment invested 1.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Paragon Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ledyard State Bank invested in 55,673 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt reported 49,225 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Stockton invested in 4,997 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Farmers National Bank stated it has 8,818 shares. Horan Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,650 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 4,367 shares. 2,000 were reported by Cohen Cap. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il reported 8,520 shares. Fairfield Bush, a Connecticut-based fund reported 109,336 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0.32% or 450,410 shares. 100 were reported by Burt Wealth. Trust Communication Of Vermont invested in 0.88% or 93,045 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 71,100 shares to 136,300 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC).

