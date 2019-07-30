Dorsal Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $42.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Position Held by Jbf Capital Inc

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 50,195 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 4.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 579,063 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 565,497 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 204 shares. Renaissance Llc accumulated 3.48 million shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 0% or 1,900 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,690 shares. Moreover, Caprock Gru has 0.01% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Bank Of America Corp De invested in 229,224 shares. Menta Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 46,338 shares in its portfolio. Punch Associates Invest Mgmt owns 3.25M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Com stated it has 37,700 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 3,186 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0% or 273,919 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation invested in 303,600 shares. Bridgeway Capital has 590,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 45,072 shares.

More notable recent ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Manuel Perez De La Mesa to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Steel Has Significant Rebound Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,555 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Ltd Com reported 9,261 shares stake. Raymond James Advsr owns 15,757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 10,165 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 42,125 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,941 shares. Secor Advsrs Lp owns 0.34% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 28,880 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.05% or 11,539 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 51,790 shares in its portfolio. Argent owns 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,674 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 43,806 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 73,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Liability stated it has 6.19% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dorsal Capital Ltd Company holds 2.83% or 750,000 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML digs into hardlines retail – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tempur Sealy International Stock Popped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy After Checks Indicate Good Start For Tempur Breeze – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy a best idea at Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.