Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

As Auto Parts companies, Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products Inc. 83 2.62 N/A 3.82 18.81 Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.38 N/A 1.05 38.89

Table 1 demonstrates Dorman Products Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gentherm Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dorman Products Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Dorman Products Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gentherm Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dorman Products Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 14.5% Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Dorman Products Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Competitively, Gentherm Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Dorman Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gentherm Incorporated are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. Dorman Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gentherm Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Dorman Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gentherm Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% are Dorman Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gentherm Incorporated has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorman Products Inc. -15.53% -17.87% -14.1% -16.42% -2.44% -20.15% Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33%

For the past year Dorman Products Inc. had bearish trend while Gentherm Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Dorman Products Inc. beats Gentherm Incorporated.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.