Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products Inc. 76 1.58 26.86M 3.82 18.81 Tenneco Inc. 11 0.69 50.07M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dorman Products Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products Inc. 35,207,759.86% 17.8% 14.5% Tenneco Inc. 454,355,716.88% -10% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Dorman Products Inc.’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenneco Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Dorman Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tenneco Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Dorman Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dorman Products Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Tenneco Inc.’s potential upside is 3.45% and its consensus price target is $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Dorman Products Inc. shares and 94.5% of Tenneco Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.8% of Dorman Products Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Tenneco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorman Products Inc. -15.53% -17.87% -14.1% -16.42% -2.44% -20.15% Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67%

For the past year Dorman Products Inc. has stronger performance than Tenneco Inc.

Summary

Dorman Products Inc. beats Tenneco Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.