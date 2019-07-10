Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products Inc. 87 2.66 N/A 3.82 21.72 Monro Inc. 79 2.29 N/A 2.43 33.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dorman Products Inc. and Monro Inc. Monro Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dorman Products Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Dorman Products Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dorman Products Inc. and Monro Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 14.5% Monro Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Dorman Products Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Monro Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dorman Products Inc. are 4.7 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Monro Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Dorman Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Monro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dorman Products Inc. and Monro Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Monro Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dorman Products Inc. has a -13.28% downside potential and an average price target of $70.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.4% of Dorman Products Inc. shares and 99.4% of Monro Inc. shares. 3.7% are Dorman Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Monro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorman Products Inc. -4.19% -10.78% -6.45% -0.55% 26.29% -7.8% Monro Inc. -0.63% -6.59% 3.15% 7.64% 45.25% 16.63%

For the past year Dorman Products Inc. had bearish trend while Monro Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dorman Products Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Monro Inc.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.