Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Comparison side by side

As Auto Parts businesses, Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products Inc. 83 2.60 N/A 3.82 18.81 LKQ Corporation 28 0.79 N/A 1.34 20.13

In table 1 we can see Dorman Products Inc. and LKQ Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LKQ Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dorman Products Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dorman Products Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LKQ Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dorman Products Inc. and LKQ Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 14.5% LKQ Corporation 0.00% 10% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Dorman Products Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LKQ Corporation’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dorman Products Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival LKQ Corporation is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Dorman Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LKQ Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dorman Products Inc. and LKQ Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 95.1% respectively. Dorman Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of LKQ Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorman Products Inc. -15.53% -17.87% -14.1% -16.42% -2.44% -20.15% LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49%

For the past year Dorman Products Inc. has -20.15% weaker performance while LKQ Corporation has 13.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Dorman Products Inc. beats LKQ Corporation.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.