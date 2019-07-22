Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products Inc. 87 2.73 N/A 3.82 21.72 Lear Corporation 142 0.40 N/A 15.66 8.71

In table 1 we can see Dorman Products Inc. and Lear Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lear Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Dorman Products Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dorman Products Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Lear Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 14.5% Lear Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta indicates that Dorman Products Inc. is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Lear Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

4.7 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dorman Products Inc. Its rival Lear Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Dorman Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lear Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dorman Products Inc. and Lear Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lear Corporation 0 5 5 2.50

Dorman Products Inc. has a consensus target price of $70, and a -14.73% downside potential. Lear Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $158.33 average target price and a 19.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lear Corporation is looking more favorable than Dorman Products Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Dorman Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Lear Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.7% of Dorman Products Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Lear Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorman Products Inc. -4.19% -10.78% -6.45% -0.55% 26.29% -7.8% Lear Corporation -3.17% -12.78% -11.24% -1.22% -30.94% 10.96%

For the past year Dorman Products Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance while Lear Corporation has 10.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Lear Corporation beats Dorman Products Inc.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.