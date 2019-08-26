Dorman Products (DORM) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Gentex (GNTX) Stock Value Rose While Lvz Advisors Has Decreased by $2.08 Million Its Holding

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 1.30 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 37,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 253,877 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, down from 291,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 68,008 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 15,202 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 11,624 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.76 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested in 17,557 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 12,170 were reported by Hartline Inv. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 45,634 shares. Profund Advsr Lc reported 25,191 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,540 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 31,370 shares. Omers Administration invested in 0.01% or 23,000 shares. King Luther Management Corp invested in 32,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 66,236 shares to 522,860 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Easterly Government Properties by 158,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).

