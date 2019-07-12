Dorman Products (DORM) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; As Keycorp New (KEY) Market Value Declined, Ing Groep Nv Trimmed Holding

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 86.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 157,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,214 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 183,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 6.47 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 22,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,218 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, down from 183,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 134,805 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Square Cash Is Beating PayPal’s Venmo in This 1 Key Area – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $437.93M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management has 238,863 shares. 16,251 are owned by Gideon Capital Advsr. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has 0.76% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.29% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 503,550 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.75% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 297,542 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Goelzer Inv Mgmt owns 0.99% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 660,199 shares. 10,143 are held by Hrt Fin Ltd Liability. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.22% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Wells Fargo Mn owns 3.38 million shares. Natl Asset Management reported 37,221 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 447,018 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 2,456 shares to 6,692 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 23,069 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 1.27M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 20 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd stated it has 24,970 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Pitcairn reported 0.04% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Moreover, Jennison Associates Limited Liability has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 9,965 shares. 44,791 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Castleark Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 62,530 shares. Proshare Limited invested in 3,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 4,690 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 2,276 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 39,490 shares to 59,280 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 64,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dorman Products beat estimates in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DORM – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 25, 2019 : CRI, AWI, DORM, KOS, TEN, NSA, FI, MDR, CLDT, STAR, JT – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $38.21 million for 17.06 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.