Dorman Products (DORM) Shareholder Rk Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Woodstock Has Cut Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $949,872 as Stock Rose

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.77. About 123,908 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 62,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $200.15. About 531,465 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dorman Products (DORM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints David M. Hession as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Loews Corporation (L) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2019: DORM,CRI,AN – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,871 shares to 40,828 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 9,638 shares. New South Capital Management invested in 280,809 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Lpl Finance Limited Liability owns 3,362 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company New York invested in 11,422 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,329 shares. Pitcairn holds 3,837 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. American Management owns 221,095 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 507,263 are held by Pnc Financial Service Gru. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Morgan Stanley holds 45,646 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 224,320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Thb Asset Management reported 4,285 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 32,322 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 157,794 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated accumulated 3,680 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Limited owns 5,609 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Martin Currie Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,197 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 20,600 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Aperio Grp Llc owns 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 242,702 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 450 shares. 1,543 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. Jensen Inv Mngmt reported 2.35M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 60,147 shares.