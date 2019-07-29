Dorman Products (DORM) Shareholder Rk Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $3.85 Million as Shares Declined; Glenview State Bank Trust Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 132,876 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500.

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video)

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints Joseph P. Braun as Senior Vice President and General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2019: W,DORM,CRI,AN – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints David M. Hession as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dorman Products, and Veoneer Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2019: COTY,ADM,DORM – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $38.21 million for 18.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 13,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Group has 507,263 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 22,194 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,800 shares. American Gru Inc holds 20,556 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Citigroup reported 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Snyder Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.23% or 297,155 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited holds 1.95% or 793,888 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon holds 652,307 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Mackenzie invested in 210,490 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 75,920 shares. 175 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. Victory Management reported 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,248 are owned by Kemnay Advisory. Telemus Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,896 shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Lc has 1,240 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,413 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 1.75 million shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 751 shares. Washington Bankshares holds 0.47% or 1,665 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Mngmt La holds 210 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 210 are held by Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. 201,485 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd. Page Arthur B has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,119 were reported by Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Com. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 317 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TOWR, BKNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.