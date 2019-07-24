Dorman Products (DORM) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Lowered Position; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Has Lowered by $2.60 Million Its Holding

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 306,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,488 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 385,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 66,399 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM)

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 1.50 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Ways to Build an Emergency Fund as a College Student – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Expansion and Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Dorman Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DORM) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Once Upon A Time In Tech: Dropbox Edition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $38.21M for 18.33 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 53,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 14,901 shares in its portfolio. 13 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 12,792 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 3,358 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0% or 7,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 92,163 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 535,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Inc owns 79,440 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Amer Cap Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 221,095 shares. Reinhart Prns accumulated 38,374 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Atlanta Capital Communications L L C holds 640,029 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,169 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,750 shares to 110,908 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Skylands Ltd Liability has invested 0.82% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg has 275,881 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 20,000 shares. Moreover, Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has 1.57% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 493,371 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 33,425 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 647,259 shares. Northern reported 1.29M shares stake. Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 6.58M shares. Capital Guardian Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 2,823 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tcw, a California-based fund reported 21,907 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 18,753 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo sees $35/share Zayo base case (update) – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO SHAREHOLDER LEGAL UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against the Following Companies â€“ BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “After Google snub, Tampa’s getting another chance at fiber network – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.