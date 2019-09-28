Dorman Products (DORM) Share Value Declined While Oakmont Partners Has Cut Holding by $662,505; Marathon Asset Management Llp Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD (TSM) Stake by $405,560; Stock Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 7,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 5,450 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 13,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.11. About 128,838 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 10,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 152,686 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 162,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.47M shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 308,065 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 253,418 shares. Btim Corporation owns 305,098 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Biondo Investment Advsr Lc reported 24,435 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,462 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Management reported 5,450 shares. 2,830 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 9,927 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Com reported 799 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 8,708 shares. 1,840 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Carroll Associates holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability accumulated 9,675 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 2.87M shares.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Expansion and Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints Joseph P. Braun as Senior Vice President and General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products: A Resilient Stock Price As Market Tanks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18 million for 22.22 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22,039 shares to 63,176 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class C by 1,972 shares to 112,272 shares, valued at $121.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 3 Long-Term Dividend Payers Offer a High Forward Yield – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “If You Like Alibaba Stock, these 3 ETFs Make Perfect Sense – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.