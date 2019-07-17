Dorman Products (DORM) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $3.49 Million as Shares Declined; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stake by $8.91 Million; Share Price Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 37,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,430 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $230.97. About 331,519 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 297,155 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18M, down from 336,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 62,477 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 2,835 shares to 73,939 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. by 261,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $38.20 million for 17.64 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,965 are owned by Pinebridge L P. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 4,285 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 366,461 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 25,792 shares. M&T State Bank invested in 7,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Lc holds 1,901 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 18,883 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 17,572 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.05% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 117,192 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 45,130 shares. 161,218 were accumulated by Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 201,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares to 193,483 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).