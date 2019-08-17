Dorman Products (DORM) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Lifted Stake by $381,304 as Share Price Declined; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Holding in At&T (T) Upped by $333,591 as Valuation Rose

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 23.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say –

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 4,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 92,163 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 87,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 163,408 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,910 shares to 33,175 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,598 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 699,466 shares to 9.75 million shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 63,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,870 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).