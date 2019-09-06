Dorman Products (DORM) Holder Channing Capital Management Upped Its Position by $14.64 Million as Stock Price Declined; First Allied Advisory Services Increased Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $398,889

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 166,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 432,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 266,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 8,586 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 3,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 20,949 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 17,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.4. About 131,120 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vera Bradley Partners With Warner Bros. Consumer Products to Create Exclusive Vera Bradley + Harry Potter Collection – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Things College Freshmen Donâ€™t Need â€” and 10 They Do – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.