Dorman Products (DORM) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Holding by $1.09 Million as Valuation Declined; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Valuation Rose While Montag & Caldwell Lowered Its Position

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 12,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 640,029 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.38M, up from 627,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 1,584 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 21,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 224,464 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.35 million, down from 245,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $288.92. About 20,375 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Nasdaq:DORM – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cronos Group, Pearson, and Dorman Products Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products: A Resilient Stock Price As Market Tanks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25,589 shares to 601,491 shares, valued at $44.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 8,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 12,792 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 3,789 shares. Wasatch Advisors stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Benjamin F Edwards & Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Atlanta Management L L C invested in 0.27% or 640,029 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 162,035 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 14,699 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 11,422 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 53,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 23,069 shares. 3 are held by Cwm Limited Company. Foundry Partners Lc reported 24,987 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Int Ltd reported 5,563 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bridgewater LP has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,301 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Geode Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Blair William And Il reported 104,399 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Co invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 1.04M were reported by Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cls Invests Ltd has 223 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 130,340 shares stake. Everence Cap Management holds 0.11% or 2,443 shares. 10,355 were reported by Proshare Ltd Liability Com. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership holds 5,750 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fleetcor To Acquire Payroll Provider – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.