Dorman Products (DORM) Holder Advisory Services Network Trimmed Holding; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lowered Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $38.99 Million as Market Value Declined

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 82.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69,000, down from 4,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 89,141 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 866,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 4.05 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.82M, down from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 3.08M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18M for 22.78 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FUTY) by 19,197 shares to 237,487 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (JKJ) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.79 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.