Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

This is a contrast between Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.27 N/A -0.71 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.41 N/A 0.42 8.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dorian LPG Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a 0.26 beta which is 74.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dorian LPG Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Dorian LPG Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Dorian LPG Ltd. is $15, with potential upside of 60.43%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average price target and a 59.88% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dorian LPG Ltd. looks more robust than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.8% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3.24% 2.04% 5.11% 2.13% 5.74% 15.51%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.