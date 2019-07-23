Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)

Since Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.30 N/A -0.71 0.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 6 0.40 N/A -8.43 0.00

Demonstrates Dorian LPG Ltd. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dorian LPG Ltd. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s beta is 2.71 which is 171.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Dorian LPG Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.8% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 71.2% are Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 4.96% -4.76% 4.22% 6.17% -36.37% 128%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Dorian LPG Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.