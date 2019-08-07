Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.37 N/A -0.93 0.00 DryShips Inc. 4 1.77 N/A 0.23 16.94

Table 1 demonstrates Dorian LPG Ltd. and DryShips Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DryShips Inc.’s 0.54 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dorian LPG Ltd. and DryShips Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 DryShips Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 65.75% for Dorian LPG Ltd. with average price target of $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of DryShips Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Dorian LPG Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.35% of DryShips Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95% DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd. had bullish trend while DryShips Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dorian LPG Ltd. beats DryShips Inc.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.