Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

We are contrasting Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.18 N/A -0.71 0.00 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.46 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dorian LPG Ltd. and Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3% Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dorian LPG Ltd. and Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Diamond S Shipping Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.67 average target price and a 51.89% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dorian LPG Ltd. and Diamond S Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 4.1% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62% Diamond S Shipping Inc. -1.01% 1.56% 0% 0% 0% 24.73%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd. was more bullish than Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats Dorian LPG Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.