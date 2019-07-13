Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stock Rose While Dalton Investments Has Decreased Its Holding; As Integrated Device Tech Com (IDTI) Market Value Were Volatile, Gabelli Securities Upped Holding

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 255,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,682 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 369,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 282,014 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (IDTI) by 113.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 379,536 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 712,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.91M, up from 332,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.31M for 40.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 444,100 shares to 13.95M shares, valued at $23.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 47,900 shares to 457,428 shares, valued at $33.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,911 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C.

