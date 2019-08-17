Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stake Upped by Rbf Capital Llc; Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $37.08 Million; Stock Declined

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 135.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 126,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 219,406 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 93,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 317,971 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 178,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 95,577 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $275.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

