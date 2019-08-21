Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Boosted Position; Jag Capital Management Increases Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 63,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 620,176 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 556,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 259,593 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 53,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 46,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,805 shares to 51,159 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,119 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General American Inc owns 600,000 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 4.44M shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 571,296 shares. West Family Invests Inc has invested 1.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natixis reported 1.13M shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Matarin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.97% or 541,652 shares. Iowa Comml Bank owns 125,482 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. 5,372 are held by Albert D Mason. Harding Loevner LP holds 0% or 845 shares. Japan-based Hikari Power Limited has invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ballentine Ptnrs Lc owns 49,123 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 173,927 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).