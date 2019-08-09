Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lowered Holding by $501,012; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Upped Its Wayfair (W) Holding

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 84,502 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 2,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 3,370 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, up from 1,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 388,789 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $6.27 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $423,120 were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. 14,000 shares were sold by Conine Steven, worth $1.67 million.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7,215 shares to 43,815 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 27,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,776 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). American International has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,336 shares. Secor Advsrs LP reported 3,064 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 10,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP owns 26,059 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank invested in 195,900 shares. Clough Prtn LP holds 0.13% or 9,880 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 2.98M shares. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 3,977 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 664 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Goodnow Inv Gp Lc has invested 4.94% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bares Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 6.65% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 294 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj, Japan-based fund reported 310,794 shares.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) CEO John Hadjipateras on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.