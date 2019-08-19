Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Share Price Rose While Phoenix Investment Adviser Lowered Holding; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.38M market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 209,329 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.39B market cap company. The stock increased 6.40% or $10.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.77. About 15.33 million shares traded or 48.58% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,100 shares. Asset Management One invested in 0.28% or 289,191 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd holds 0.23% or 3,311 shares. Altfest L J reported 43,544 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,465 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability owns 9,178 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 117,893 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 1.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Caprock invested in 0.36% or 10,374 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5,777 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Argent reported 0.03% stake. 2,175 were accumulated by Spinnaker. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 234,147 shares stake. Country Tru State Bank invested in 1.08% or 135,311 shares.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.