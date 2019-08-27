Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Reaches $9.69 After 3.00% Up Move; Last Week Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Coverage

The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 202,901 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIANThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $533.57 million company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $9.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LPG worth $16.01M more.

Among 3 analysts covering Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pendragon PLC has GBX 28 highest and GBX 10 lowest target. GBX 23.33’s average target is 130.08% above currents GBX 10.14 stock price. Pendragon PLC had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 12. The stock has “Sell” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by JP Morgan. The stock of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by JP Morgan. The stock of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by JP Morgan. See Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 10.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 10.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 22.00 New Target: GBX 10.00 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 23.00 New Target: GBX 19.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 25.00 New Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 24.00 New Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 26.00 New Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $533.57 million. The firm engages in the transportation of LPG. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

The stock decreased 5.41% or GBX 0.58 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 10.14. About 340,339 shares traded. Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.