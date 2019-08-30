Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Reaches $10.72 52-Week High; LMP Capital & Income Fund (SCD) Has 0.73 Sentiment

LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc (SCD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 11 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 15 cut down and sold their positions in LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.30 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.04 target or 3.00% above today’s $10.72 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $577.53 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $11.04 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.33 million more. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 30,478 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $577.53 million. The firm engages in the transportation of LPG. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 6,395 shares traded. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $245.47 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

