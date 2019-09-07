Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Position Held by Rbf Capital Llc; Middleby (MIDD) Shareholder Stone Run Capital Lifted Stake by $754,000

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 135.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 126,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 219,406 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 93,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 378,296 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 49,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 260,898 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7,700 shares to 30,032 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.