Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Market Value Rose While Robotti Robert Has Lowered Its Stake; Bank Of Hawaii Lifted Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 97,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 120,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 318,039 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 438,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 317,971 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dorian LPG +4.2% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dorian LPG: Potential For Major Shareholder Returns Due To Surging Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dorian LPG: The Cash Machine You’ve Never Heard About – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (NYSE:SC) by 21,365 shares to 22,870 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,567 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 344,466 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Com invested in 37,624 shares. Pinnacle Advisory stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9,748 were reported by Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated. Opus Ltd Liability has invested 3.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 234,794 were reported by Clark Cap Gru Inc. Contravisory Invest Mngmt reported 1,452 shares stake. Washington Trust Commercial Bank owns 95,202 shares. Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Il has invested 2.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 58,328 are owned by Maryland. Janney Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 172,992 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Schaller Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealth Architects Ltd has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spirit Of America Ny reported 4,700 shares.