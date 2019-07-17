Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holder Robotti Robert Has Lowered Its Position by $723,834; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Lowered by $857,562

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 120,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,039 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 438,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.06 million market cap company. It closed at $9.59 lastly. It is up 8.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 6,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,361 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.47 million, down from 420,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Security National Com reported 17,425 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va invested 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Harvest Capital Management holds 2,989 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank Tru reported 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bp Public Ltd reported 97,000 shares. Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hartford Mngmt holds 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,191 shares. Compton Cap Ri reported 0.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paw Capital holds 0.56% or 4,000 shares. Bonness Ent holds 2.7% or 29,464 shares. 2,056 are held by Wolverine Asset Limited Co. North Star Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,507 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Company has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 70,677 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,278 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 22,137 shares to 275,751 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock Has an 18% Rally at Hand – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Could Get a Lift From Red Hat Earnings – Barron’s” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.31M for 39.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “StealthGas: A No-Brainer Buy With >70% Upside – StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Calls – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorian LPG Responds to BW’s Withdrawal of Proposal to Acquire Dorian – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 08, 2018.