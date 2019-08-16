Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Decreased Its Position by $501,012 as Share Value Rose; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $11.16 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.76 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 1.08 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.40M market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 299,159 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp has 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Papp L Roy Associates has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Merchants invested in 46,563 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,234 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 3.16 million shares stake. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 9,780 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America has 645 shares. Utah Retirement reported 42,002 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 243,941 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 19,636 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares to 972,030 shares, valued at $104.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

