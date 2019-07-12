Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Sentiment Is 1.55

Analysts expect Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 114.63% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. LPG’s profit would be $3.32M giving it 40.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s analysts see -127.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 100,486 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 62 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 40 sold and reduced their equity positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 22.42 million shares, up from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 39 New Position: 23.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $532.92 million. The firm engages in the transportation of LPG. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. LL’s profit will be $2.29 million for 38.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.06% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Gagnon Advisors Llc owns 313,243 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Investment Management Inc. has 0.83% invested in the company for 427,964 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 21,969 shares.

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 380,721 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) has declined 46.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO'S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets