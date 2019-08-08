Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) Comparing side by side

Both Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 2.79 N/A -0.93 0.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.51 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dorian LPG Ltd. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dorian LPG Ltd. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Dorian LPG Ltd. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.65% and an $15 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dorian LPG Ltd. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 0%. Insiders held 4.5% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dorian LPG Ltd. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.