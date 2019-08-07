Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Comparison side by side

Both Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.05 N/A -0.93 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.37 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Ship Lease Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dorian LPG Ltd. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Global Ship Lease Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Ship Lease Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Dorian LPG Ltd. and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 72.22% for Dorian LPG Ltd. with consensus target price of $15. Competitively Global Ship Lease Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 14.65%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dorian LPG Ltd. is looking more favorable than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dorian LPG Ltd. and Global Ship Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 5.9% respectively. Insiders held 4.5% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease Inc. has 79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

Dorian LPG Ltd. beats Global Ship Lease Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.