Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Contrasting side by side

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.36 N/A -0.71 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51

In table 1 we can see Dorian LPG Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dorian LPG Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dorian LPG Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dorian LPG Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is $6.13, which is potential 8.50% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dorian LPG Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 83.6%. Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd. was more bullish than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.