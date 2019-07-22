Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Contrasting side by side

Both Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.28 N/A -0.71 0.00 DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.94 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dorian LPG Ltd. and DHT Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dorian LPG Ltd. and DHT Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3% DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dorian LPG Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. DHT Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dorian LPG Ltd. and DHT Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.8% and 49.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of Dorian LPG Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62% DHT Holdings Inc. 4.06% 16.37% 44.96% 16.37% 54.45% 50.51%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than DHT Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dorian LPG Ltd. beats DHT Holdings Inc.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.