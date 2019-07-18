Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Sellers Decreased By 7.73% Their Shorts

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) had a decrease of 7.73% in short interest. EW’s SI was 3.17M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.73% from 3.44M shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 3 days are for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s short sellers to cover EW’s short positions. The SI to Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s float is 1.54%. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $193.14. About 931,171 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Analysts expect Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 114.63% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. LPG’s profit would be $3.31 million giving it 39.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s analysts see -127.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 157,644 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $518.30 million. The firm engages in the transportation of LPG. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EW in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Monday, February 25. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.14 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 53.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.