Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $360,000 as Shares Rose; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Position in Viacom New (VIAB) as Share Value Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co analyzed 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 38,888 shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp analyzed 2.45 million shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.64M, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 6.32 million shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Viacom Inc. and NCTC Renew Carriage Agreement – Business Wire" on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Company News For Aug 14, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "CBS Corp. (CBS), Viacom (VIAB) Said to Agree to Exchange Ratio of 0.59625 – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Why Viacom (VIAB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares to 972,030 shares, valued at $104.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $837,079 activity. 4,470 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares with value of $76,795 were bought by ALLEN H C JR. DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP bought $38,513 worth of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) on Friday, August 16.