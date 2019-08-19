Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Increases Holding in Weibo (WB)

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 3.20 million shares traded or 43.83% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 37,649 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,985 are held by Crosspoint Capital Strategies Lc. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 10,360 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 21,372 shares. Geode Ltd Llc holds 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) or 51,588 shares. 12,000 are owned by Welch And Forbes Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley invested in 205,787 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 52,500 were accumulated by Private Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. 59,474 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer reported 11,500 shares. 289 were reported by Advisory Networks Ltd Liability. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 2,400 shares. Creative Planning holds 66,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc owns 14,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Com invested in 18,274 shares.

More notable recent Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dorchester Minerals: Is The ‘Master Limited Royalty Trust’ Overpriced? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dorchester Minerals declares $0.394813 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electric Utilities: Good Bye Coal, Hello Natural Gas – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2011. More interesting news about Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “20 High-Dividend Stocks With Too Much Cash to Count – Investorplace.com” published on May 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dorchester Minerals: Royalty Firm Setting The Standards For Investor Returns And Operations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $798,566 activity. DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP had bought 4,226 shares worth $75,916. $76,795 worth of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was bought by ALLEN H C JR on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “STM32Trust Ecosystem from STMicroelectronics Consolidates Cyber-Protection Resources for IoT Designers – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Open – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Weibo Corp – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Could Solidify or Squelch Alibaba Stock Uptrend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 500 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 1,000 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 412,821 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 54 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company has 87,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,825 were accumulated by Overbrook Mngmt Corporation. Geode Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 307,570 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 298,190 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 5,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 10,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 134,252 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset. Contrarius Invest Limited invested in 691,874 shares.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares to 585,744 shares, valued at $140.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,059 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).