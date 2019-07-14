Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Cut Its Stake by $360,000 as Valuation Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Lowered Holding by $384,636 as Share Value Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,948 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 23,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 60,198 shares traded or 42.76% up from the average. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 3.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $407,940 activity. 5,773 shares valued at $109,052 were bought by EHRMAN BRADLEY J on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30.

