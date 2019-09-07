Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Market Valuation Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered Position; National Investment Services Has Decreased Sealed Air (SEE) Position by $637,928

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 28,367 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 2.44 million shares traded or 92.50% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST

More notable recent Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dorchester Minerals declares $0.2579 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dorchester Minerals: Royalty Firm Setting The Standards For Investor Returns And Operations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $837,079 activity. EHRMAN BRADLEY J had bought 3,000 shares worth $53,970. $76,795 worth of stock was bought by ALLEN H C JR on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Lucas Cap Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 36,654 shares. Botty Llc owns 1.68% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 308,380 shares. Barclays Public reported 0% stake. Wexford Capital LP owns 157,181 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated reported 11,500 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 319,150 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Northern Tru has 61,500 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk holds 289 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 0.16% or 52,500 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 43,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). New York-based Renaissance Lc has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Lpl Finance Lc holds 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) or 39,937 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 17,421 shares.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.