Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Both Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Investments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals L.P. 18 9.28 N/A 1.70 11.21 Mesa Royalty Trust 12 8.90 N/A 1.15 11.36

Demonstrates Dorchester Minerals L.P. and Mesa Royalty Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Mesa Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals L.P. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Dorchester Minerals L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Mesa Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals L.P. 0.00% 57.7% 55% Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 75.1% 62.8%

Volatility and Risk

Dorchester Minerals L.P. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Mesa Royalty Trust is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dorchester Minerals L.P. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival Mesa Royalty Trust is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Dorchester Minerals L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesa Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dorchester Minerals L.P. and Mesa Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 13.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorchester Minerals L.P. 2.26% -1.09% 9.99% 4.16% 3.48% 30.05% Mesa Royalty Trust -3.51% 0.51% 5.99% -1.61% -15.03% 20.06%

For the past year Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesa Royalty Trust.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals L.P. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mesa Royalty Trust.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.