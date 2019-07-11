Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Comparing side by side

Since Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) are part of the Diversified Investments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals L.P. 18 9.28 N/A 1.70 11.21 North European Oil Royalty Trust 7 8.29 N/A 0.76 10.12

In table 1 we can see Dorchester Minerals L.P. and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. North European Oil Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals L.P. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Dorchester Minerals L.P. is currently more expensive than North European Oil Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals L.P. 0.00% 57.7% 55% North European Oil Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 380.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Dorchester Minerals L.P. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dorchester Minerals L.P. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, North European Oil Royalty Trust has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Dorchester Minerals L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dorchester Minerals L.P. and North European Oil Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 14.7% respectively. Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 0.1% are North European Oil Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorchester Minerals L.P. 2.26% -1.09% 9.99% 4.16% 3.48% 30.05% North European Oil Royalty Trust 3.62% 12.5% 1.01% 10.07% -16.48% 31.9%

For the past year Dorchester Minerals L.P. has weaker performance than North European Oil Royalty Trust

Summary

Dorchester Minerals L.P. beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 9 of the 10 factors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.