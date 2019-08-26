Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 1.89 7.22 Team Inc. 16 0.40 N/A -2.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Team Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Team Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9% Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Team Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Team Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Team Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 0%. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Team Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Team Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Team Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.