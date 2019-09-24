Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 13 0.45 N/A 1.89 7.22 Cintas Corporation 233 3.87 N/A 7.65 34.04

Demonstrates Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Cintas Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cintas Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cintas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Liquidity

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Cintas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Cintas Corporation’s consensus target price is $225, while its potential downside is -11.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Cintas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Cintas Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance while Cintas Corporation has 55.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.