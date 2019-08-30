Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) Reaches $10.63 Low on Aug, 30; Isoray (de (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shorts Down By 15.47%

Isoray Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) had a decrease of 15.47% in short interest. ISR’s SI was 588,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.47% from 696,300 shares previously. With 144,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Isoray Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s short sellers to cover ISR’s short positions. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.0083 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3319. About 59,422 shares traded. IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has declined 43.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ISR News: 08/05/2018 – ISORAY INC – ON MAY 8, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO., LLC – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 ISORAY INC ISR.A : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $1; 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Revenue Increasing by Not Less Than 20%; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss $1.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ IsoRay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISR); 03/05/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Rev $5.8M; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/04/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $5.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces the First Disposable Delivery System for Custom Intra-operative Strands for Prostate Cancer Treatment

The stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) reached all time low today, Aug, 30 and still has $9.89 target or 7.00% below today’s $10.63 share price. This indicates more downside for the $360.60 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.89 PT is reached, the company will be worth $25.24M less. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 86,834 shares traded. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has declined 34.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Efficacy of Isoray’s Cesium Blu Showcased in Recent Studies – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Denison Announces Positive Initial Results from ISR Field Test Program at Phoenix Test Area 1 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Uranium Energy Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Isoray Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Isoray To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 9, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.13 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold IsoRay, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 17.08% less from 5.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp owns 1.43 million shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) for 45,582 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 21,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) for 117,100 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). Virtu Ltd Com invested in 0% or 15,737 shares. Sabby Management Lc invested in 1.28M shares. Moors Cabot holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Jnba holds 5,000 shares. Frontier Management holds 0% in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) or 18,000 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). Auxier Asset Management has invested 0% in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). Geode Cap reported 269,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 877,999 shares. Ifrah Serv Inc invested in 30,000 shares or 0% of the stock.