Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Schlumberger LTD Has 1.16 Sentiment

Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter's $0.56 EPS. DFIN's profit would be $20.86M giving it 5.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.'s analysts see -1,625.00% EPS growth. It closed at $13.54 lastly. It is up 16.43% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500.

Schlumberger LTD (SLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 548 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 473 reduced and sold stock positions in Schlumberger LTD. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.01 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Schlumberger LTD in top ten positions decreased from 15 to 14 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 407 Increased: 416 New Position: 132.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.80M for 27.38 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Sequent Asset Management Llc holds 10.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited for 335,762 shares. International Value Advisers Llc owns 5.89 million shares or 9.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holowesko Partners Ltd. has 9.35% invested in the company for 2.77 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Partners Llp has invested 5.73% in the stock. Telemark Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.09 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 26.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.